Nice weekend ahead, heating up early next week

We’re kicking off our weekend with cool and mostly cloudy conditions. A weak upper-level trough is shifting over the region, bringing light showers to parts of the Cascades and the Coast Range. We’ll likely deal with areas of drizzle along the coastline and possibly in our western valleys, but most surfaces should stay dry from the metro area southward. Today is going to feel a touch like Fall with below normal temperatures. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 70s from Portland to Salem. Sunday is expected to be a bit warmer with patchy morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will top out near 80 degrees.

As we wrap up the month of August, another heat ridge will build over the western United States. This will bring a quick warm up early in the week, with highs soaring back into the 90s (Mon-Wed). Tuesday should be our hottest day with temperatures reaching about 96-98 degrees. By the end of the week, highs will cool back into the 80s and 70s.

Aside from our drizzle chances today, there’s no sign of significant rain coming in the next 7-10 days.

Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.