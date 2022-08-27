OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.

Troopers learned a westbound car driven by a Hillsboro man crossed into oncoming lanes and hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Impairment is being investigated as a cause of the crash.

OSP is asking to hear from witnesses to the crash or driving behavior before it occurred. Anyone who has information is asked to call (800) 442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(FILE)
Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.
A photo of Tan and the cart she had when she went missing.
Police ask for help finding woman who walked away from SE Portland home
KPTV File Image
Police investigating after man dies in Old Town shooting
1 dead, 1 injured after crash, car hitting tree in SE Portland