OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.

Troopers learned a westbound car driven by a Hillsboro man crossed into oncoming lanes and hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Impairment is being investigated as a cause of the crash.

OSP is asking to hear from witnesses to the crash or driving behavior before it occurred. Anyone who has information is asked to call (800) 442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.