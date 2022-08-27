Pleasant and mainly dry weekend will be followed by late August hot spell

What a change today! Partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 70s, and low humidity. Some would say today was the perfect late summer day. Get ready for more this weekend.

A very weak weather system passes by tonight and tomorrow morning, keeping us partly cloudy. There might be just enough lift in the atmosphere overhead to trigger a shower, but the chance of measurable rain (enough to turn a street wet) is quite low. Most of us stay dry the next 24 hours. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, especially in the afternoon/evening, you should be just fine weatherwise. We will be a bit cooler, only reaching the mid-70s tomorrow.

Other than morning clouds, Sunday should be a beautiful day with abundant sunshine, clear air (no fire smoke) and afternoon temperatures between 75-80 degrees.

We do expect hot weather for 3 days next week; that’ll be Monday through Wednesday. In fact Tuesday the Portland area could make it above 95 degrees. August wants to throw us one last hot spell before September arrives. And temperatures WILL cool as we head towards the Labor Day Weekend next week.

There’s no sign of a long heatwave, or extended cool/wet spell, in the next 10 days.

