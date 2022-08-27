Police ask for help finding woman who walked away from SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman on Saturday morning.

PPB said on Friday, officers took a report of a missing woman in the 7500 block of Southeast Lambert Street. They were told 68-year-old Yueliu Tan is missing. She was reported to have gone out with her cart to collect cans and did not return home.

Tan is described as four feet, six inches tall and 145 pounds. She has short black and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with other color patterns, black pants and a red Nike hat.

Police said she walks her neighborhood several times a week. She has no phone or money and does not use TriMet. Tan’s family said she only speaks Chinese.

If anyone sees her, you’re asked to call 911. If you have other information about the case, e-mail the missing persons unit at missing@portlandoregon.gov.

