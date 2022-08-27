Police find woman dead after disturbance call in SE Portland

Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:23 PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning.

PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.

Police said a man has been detained in the investigation. It did not say if the man would be arrested.

The PPB homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Rico Beniga at (503) 823-0457 or Rico.beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov.

