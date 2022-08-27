Police investigating after man dies in Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting on Friday night in Old Town.

PPB said just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police did not say if they have made any arrests or if there is any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov.

