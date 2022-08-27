Portland mainstay Artichoke Community Music target of smash and grab burglaries

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Artichoke Community Music has been in the Portland music scene for almost 50 years, but recently they’ve been dealing with a string of smash and grab burglaries.

“I started in June,” said Paul K. Ward, the Executive Director of Artichoke Community Music. “Previous to that we had a couple of burglaries here at this location. There has been a fair amount of smash and grab type crimes that has been happening in this area. When I came on board, I didn’t anticipate the level of smash and grab that we would be experiencing. We’ve had four burglaries. Our front door has been crowbarred open and smashed open. We most recently had one of our big windows opened up. Every time we took measures to protect doors or windows they would move on to the next window.”

He believes some of those who have been breaking in have been walking in while they were open to canvas the non-profit.

“I just have to say one of the untold stories of these types of smash and grab burglaries is that they may only get a few hundred dollars’ worth of product, maybe $1,000,” said Ward. “They are not going to be able to sell it for that much on the street. In the meantime, we have spent thousands of dollars to do repairs, labor, materials, and it leaves us in a state where we are not at our best because we have two-by-fours and plywood sheets on our doors. So we have been experiencing that at the cost of time and morale. We’re a non-profit. We don’t have a lot of money. It’s demoralizing and there is so much work to do here to build Artichoke for the next 50 years that I can’t do because we are spending time on these burglaries.”

He says it’s been demoralizing for him and others at Artichoke Music.

“The first time it happened of course my adrenaline went through the roof. but I’ve gotten accustomed to it in a way,” said Ward. “I know what the routine is: get the team on task and clean the place up. I shovel glass, vacuum the floors, sweep the streets, and call the contractors that need to come in. The morale issue is real and so is the anxiety. We are in an organization that is out to serve and it feels like we just get the rug ripped out from right under us when we get burgled.”

He says the community support has been helpful after the break-ins.

“If there is one thing I want to communicate to my team and to my neighbors is that we are resilient,” said Ward. “It’s not just Artichoke. One of the things that Portland, even in the worst times, should be able to represent to the world that it is a resilient town. We need to be that way. We need to be resilient because there are a lot of people who are desperate and use smash and grab money for drugs, food, shelter. These are larger problems to solve than we can solve overnight so we have to be resilient. The good news is because we are a community organization, we are filled with resilient and creative people who look at these kind of situations and say that’s bad, but let me help. Let me put up some paint. Let me help you build this. Let me help you buy a vacuum cleaner. One of the teachers here said our vacuum cleaner needed to be replaced and she would buy half. So yeah, resilience is almost a mandate among creative people. That we’re going to get up with hope. That’s what we want to represent here.”

This week held some good news for Artichoke. Someone took to social media and posted that they had found a bunch of instruments and was asking if anyone knew of a store that had recently had some stolen. Community detective work led back to Artichoke Music and the instruments, valued at almost $2,000, were returned.

“We have a feeling of hope today after the recovery of these instruments,” said Ward. “I was told that we were able to get all our musical instruments back except for one guitar. That I see as really encouraging. It’s a good example of how talking about the burglaries that are happening around here keeps the community on alert to help each other out. I am so grateful that the call came in. I am so grateful because the morale at our organization is higher because we are getting our instruments back. Everyone came together and it makes the day even sunnier than it already is.”

In the meantime, while Artichoke hopes to keep bringing people together through music, they are approaching security in a creative way to combat the burglaries.

“What we are doing is looking for a win-win where we can demonstrate our love for music and our resilience while protecting our property and facilities that we use to do all the magic we do here,” said Ward. “We decided to build frames in each of the windows that are anchored into concrete. On these frames we will place posters that are going to honor the great musicians that have been here at Artichoke Music over the years. World class musicians and local stars. We want people to still feel like when they arrive here they are coming to the heart of Portland’s music scene. We will get a chance, before they even walk through the door, to let them know they are walking into a legacy. I feel like we have to be creative in our response to this. It’s what Artichoke is about. We are going to roll with it and we are going to keep on going and make things better.”

