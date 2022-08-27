Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning.

Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.

Then between 10:15 and 11:20 a.m. Friday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office got reports of four fires. One was at a detached garage, one was a vehicle, one was a pole barn and one was a house. Witnesses at two of the scenes said a white S-10 truck with a matching canopy was seen leaving. One witness provided a picture of the suspect to Longview police.

The Longview Police Department found a matching vehicle on Industrial Way near Oregon Way. Officers spoke with the man inside, 47-year-old Brian Good of Rainier. They said Good had a smell of smoke and had a gas can and sticks in the back of truck similar to one used in one of the fires.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said they learned Good’s home was one of the locations of the fires, where a toy hauler trailer was burned. They learned a woman who had previously dated Good was living at the location of one of the fires. A previous home of the woman in Cowlitz County was the location of the attempted vehicle fire. The woman had recently reported Good was stalking her.

The sheriff’s office said damage in some of the fires was significant. A detached shop and carport, along with a boat and several vehicles, were a total loss. The pole barn fire caused significant damage and endangered a nearby residence. A corner of a home was burned up to the eaves. There were no injuries reported.

Good was taken to the Cowlitz County Jail on three counts of first-degree arson and one count of attempted first-degree arson. The fires in the Rainier area are being investigating by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

