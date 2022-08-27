Tigard police in standoff with barricaded and armed person.

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department is engaged in an active standoff with an armed person as of 10 p.m. Friday.

Police first announced the activity around 8:45 p.m. saying an armed person had barricaded themselves in the 9500 block of SW Greenburg Road. A spokesperson with the Tigard police told FOX 12 the incident began when a man threatened a woman with a gun at the Greenburg Apartments.

According to officials, everyone escaped safely but the man remains barricaded in the unit. Despite attempts by officers to reach him by loudspeaker, calls and text, they’ve had no communication.

Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area and traffic is being rerouted.

This is developing news and no further information is available at this time.

