27-year-old man arrested in Sherwood, indicted for sex crimes

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after a Washington County grand jury indicted him for multiple counts of sexual crimes, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

Police said they have been investigating this case since a woman reported being assaulted in October 2021.

Following the jury indictment, a Washington County circuit court judge issued a secret indictment arrest warrant for Tyler R. Ebert.

Ebert was booked into the Washington County Jail and is charged with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

