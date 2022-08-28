27-year-old man arrested in Sherwood, indicted for sex crimes

Washington County Jail
Washington County Jail(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after a Washington County grand jury indicted him for multiple counts of sexual crimes, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

Police said they have been investigating this case since a woman reported being assaulted in October 2021.

Following the jury indictment, a Washington County circuit court judge issued a secret indictment arrest warrant for Tyler R. Ebert.

Ebert was booked into the Washington County Jail and is charged with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Explosion damages food carts, shatters windows in downtown Portland
KPTV File Image
Man set on fire in Newberg; suspect cited and released
Damage is seen in the street following an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland...
Explosion damages food carts, shatters windows in downtown Portland
The Rum Creek Fire grew overnight Saturday in southwest Oregon.
SW Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures