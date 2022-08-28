Clark Co. home burned, family of 6 displaced

Clark Co. home burned down Saturday, family of 6 displaced
Clark Co. home burned down Saturday, family of 6 displaced
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:51 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A fire destroyed the rural Clark County home of a family of six on Saturday afternoon, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

Shortly before 5 p.m., fire crews responded to a burning house north of Vancouver, Wash., off of Northeast 50th Avenue in the 5700 block of 246th Street.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries reported, but the house was a total loss, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

