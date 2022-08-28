Colder tonight, then a big warmup first half of next week

It felt a bit like early fall today with temperatures only reaching the mid-70s in the metro area. In fact today was the coolest day so far this month. A few spots picked up sprinkles, but most of us stayed dry. It appears we’ll end August with no measurable rain in Portland because we’ve got another week of dry weather and a big warmup starting Monday.

But first it’ll be noticeably cooler tonight with outlying areas dropping into the 40s and even the warmest urban areas drop into the low-mid 50s. It’ll feel like September tomorrow morning with some areas of low clouds plus cool temperatures. But under mainly sunny skies tomorrow we’ll end up warmer in the afternoon; looks like a spectacular Sunday ahead!

We have a hot spell on tap for the last 3 days of August. Expect 90s Monday through Wednesday. Then temperatures cool as we head toward Labor Day Weekend.

There’s no sign of rain OR an extended spell of hot weather in the next 8-10 days.

