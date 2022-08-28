Concert building community and ‘joy on the other side of sorrow’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local non-profit is aiming to unite people who are grieving through the healing power of music.

“Last Words Cemetery Concerts” held it’s 2nd annual event at Lone Fir Cemetery in Southeast Portland this weekend.

“I am a death doula and hospice chaplain and music therapist,” said event organizer Crystal Akins. “Just being bedside and working with families, I was noticing there was a gap in care. I realized that gap is isolation. What I witness is that we all grief, mourn, and die. We are born and have our own uniquely individual stories, but what we need is community. There is so much about the unknown that creates that sense of isolation, but what is known is that community is needed to support. Everyone in the band has experiences death in their own lives. I was thinking about that type of healing when building this band also.”

Akins started working with other artists and musicians in the area to bring the community together to support and address isolation through these concerts. Last year’s event was held at Jones Cemetery in Southwest Portland.

“Last year was the big pilot,” Akins said. “It was great and we got great feedback. People started writing their own songs, writing me letters, and they were hoping that we would do it again. So we are! We are really grateful to be working with Metro Cemeteries and doing this again.”

Several of the musicians and vocalists who participated this weekend said it’s just as healing for them as those in the audience.

“I think the word that Crystal used earlier, isolation, hits the nail on the head,” said Kina Lyn Muir, a musician and singer. “When I have personally been through times of grief and mourning, isolation is a thing that’s appropriate for a time, but too much of it can leave you feeling stuck. One thing that has been really healing for me through recent loss actually has been working with this project. I hope people understand that there are others out there and take your time and grieve and mourn the way you need to, but there are people out there who want to create conversation and want to create community and you don’t need to be alone.”

“It’s an opportunity that you are not alone,” said vocalist Latitia McFarland. “There is so much therapy in songs and words. They are so powerful and in my own personal life, it is my therapy. That’s how I get through a lot of things, is song and music. It can be fun, it can be happy, it can be a happy thing, just take your time and embrace it. It’s your own process. No one can take that away from you, but find something that will resonate and stick with you. Even in the sorrow it’s a good thing.”

“I think the takeaway for me, and what I would hope for everybody, is another side of the grief and sorrow of death is a joy for life,” said Desmond Spann, a spoken word artist. “In the way we know death is certain, by facing it, talking about it, and doing it in community we can actually experience more joy instead of just trying to avoid the subject, avoid the pain, avoid the discomfort. Joy is on the other side of sorrow.”

The main thing Akins wants those who attend to takeaway from the event is that they have community around them. She hopes to continue to do this event annually.

“I want them to take away that they can reach out and we are all here for each other,” Akins said. “I want them to take away that there are people who are wanting to be in community with them and support them.”

The group will be back out at Lone Fir Cemetery on Sunday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

