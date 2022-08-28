Explosion damages food carts, shatters windows in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a block in downtown Portland in the early morning on Sunday.

According to a statement, Portland Police and Portland Fire responded to an explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street around 3:40 a.m.

Portland Fire Investigators are on scene of an explosion near the food cart pod at SW 5th and SW Harvey Milk. No known injuries. Investigators working to determine cause. — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) August 28, 2022

The explosion shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Responding officers couldn’t find any injured people.

Portland Police were sweeping the area for explosive devices and the area was expected to remain closed until further notice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

