Explosion damages food carts, shatters windows in downtown Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a block in downtown Portland in the early morning on Sunday.

According to a statement, Portland Police and Portland Fire responded to an explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street around 3:40 a.m.

The explosion shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Responding officers couldn’t find any injured people.

Portland Police were sweeping the area for explosive devices and the area was expected to remain closed until further notice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Explosion damages food carts, shatters windows in downtown Portland
Concert building community and ‘joy on the other side of sorrow’
Concert building community and ‘joy on the other side of sorrow’
Concert building community and ‘joy on the other side of sorrow’
Concert building community and ‘joy on the other side of sorrow’
‘Please, get us a light’: Neighbor pleas after another deadly crash in SE Portland
1 dead, 1 injured after crash, car hitting tree in SE Portland