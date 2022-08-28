Man set on fire in Newberg; suspect cited and released

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was set on fire, and the suspect was cited and released in an incident described as mutually reckless behavior in Newberg on Saturday afternoon, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said.

Police said just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a person being set on fire at Francis Park. When they arrived, they found several pieces of burnt clothing in the park and found a man who had lost some hair.

Upon speaking with those involved, officers learned a man set another man’s clothes on fire. The victim became engulfed in flames and was able to remove the clothing on fire. Police said the investigation determined the men were “mutually engaged in reckless behavior.”

The man set on fire did not want to press charges. Police cited and released the suspect, Lawson Evans, for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.