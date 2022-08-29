2 dead, 1 injured in violent weekend in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An unusual weekend of violence in Salem left 2 people dead and one homeowner injured, according to the Salem Police Department.

At about 11 p.m. Friday Salem Police officers were called to the 3900 block of Lone Oak Road in Southeast about a man with a gunshot wound. Officers believe the shooting was the result of a fight between a man and his former partner who used to live with him. When the man forced his way into the home, he was shot. He died on the way to the hospital. SPD said the residents involved were cooperating with the investigation.

Later that night, just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were called about a gunshot victim at Geer Park. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot. Officers believe the shooting happened after a dispute between several people at an encampment. They believe it was an isolated incident and that the people involved knew each other.

On Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a person shot at the 400 block of 24th Street in Northeast. When they arrived, they found the homeowner with a gunshot wound. The woman and a family friend were outside the home when two men approached and started talking to them. Several bullets were fired, and the homeowner was injured. She is expected to recover.

“It was an exceptionally violent weekend here in Salem, but I want to assure the community that we are responding appropriately and that these incidents appear to be unrelated,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack. “All available detectives from our three specialized units were called in from home to investigate these crimes. Although the number of cases stretched our investigative personnel resources to their limits, the detectives and our on-duty patrol officers worked hard to ensure each was fully investigated.”

