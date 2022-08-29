2 hospitalized after fiery tanker truck crash on Hwy 26 near Boring

BORING, Ore. (KPTV) - People were asked to evacuate their homes after a crash involving a tanker truck on Highway 26 early Monday morning.

Clackamas Fire told FOX 12 that a tanker truck, which is carrying gasoline, was on fire when it hit another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Both of the vehicles then ended up in a ditch on Highway 26 near Southeast Stone Road.

The fire was reportedly in the front of the truck, but not the tank itself.

The driver of the tanker truck was able to walk away from the crash. Clackamas Fire said the driver of the other vehicle was pinned. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Four houses in the area were told to evacuate due to the tanker fire, according to Clackamas Fire. The evacuation notice was canceled just after 5:30 a.m.

Clackamasfire along with multiple other fire agencies and law-enforcement are on the scene of a traffic accident involving a tanker truck and a pick up on Highway 26 just east of Gresham. nearby residence have been asked to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/aLlLpTNknv — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) August 29, 2022

