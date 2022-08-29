3 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 22E in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 22E on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the highway near milepost 43 in Marion County. Oregon State Police, along with Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT, responded to the scene.

OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound Chevrolet Equinox crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Freightliner, which jackknifed into the westbound lanes and hit a Honda Odyssey van.

The driver of the Chevrolet was critically injured and taken by Life Flight to an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was seriously injured and taken by Life Flight to a hospital, while their passenger was taken by ambulance with minor injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Highway 22E was closed for about seven hours during the investigation.

