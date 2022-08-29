Another heat wave starts today in the Pacific Northwest

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a pretty perfect weekend of weather, another heat wave started Monday.

It’s expected to be mostly sunny on Monday and 10 degrees warmer than Sunday with a high of 92.

Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest of the heat wave with a high of 98 expected.

Wednesday the heat continues with sunshine and a high of 92.

Thursday brings mostly sunny skies after some morning clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Finally, there’s a big cool off expected on Friday, partly sunny, with a high of 78 degrees.

The weekend looks like mid 80s and partly cloudy on Saturday. While Sunday pops right back up to the low 90s under sunny skies

As of Monday morning, the only NWS advisory is a heat advisory from noon on Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

