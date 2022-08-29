ANOTHER HEAT WAVE STARTS TODAY

Good Monday morning everyone. After a pretty perfect weekend of weather, we start yet another heat wave today. Mostly sunny today and 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with a high of 92. Tomorrow will be the hottest of this heat wave with a high of 98 expected. Wednesday we continue with sunshine and a high of 92.

Thursday brings mostly sunny skies after some morning clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Big cool off on Friday, partly sunny, high 78. Mid 80s and partly cloudy on Saturday. Sunday pops right back up to the low 90s under sunny skies At this point, the only NWS advisory is a heat advisory from noon on Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

