Border Patrol agents in Arizona seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday night, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated fentanyl tablets worth an estimated $4.3 million.

FOX News reported the seizure took place in Tuscon when authorities stopped a white Chevy Equinox and found multiple duffel bags inside. The female driver was “noticeably nervous as she was questioned,” according to the agents. There was another female passenger in the car and both are U.S. citizens.

With her permission, CBP officers examined the truck and discovered three bags that contained parcels that were both taped with black tape and covered in axle grease.

The DEA claims there were enough fentanyl pills to kill 42,410,900 people.

