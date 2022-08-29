Border Patrol agents in Arizona seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people

On Wednesday night, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated fentanyl tablets worth an estimated $4.3 million.

FOX News reported the seizure took place in Tuscon when authorities stopped a white Chevy Equinox and found multiple duffel bags inside. The female driver was “noticeably nervous as she was questioned,” according to the agents. There was another female passenger in the car and both are U.S. citizens.

With her permission, CBP officers examined the truck and discovered three bags that contained parcels that were both taped with black tape and covered in axle grease.

Observant Ajo Station agents discovered $4.3 million in fentanyl pills during a vehicle stop near Gila Bend, AZ. Two U.S. citizen smugglers were turned over to @mcsoaz. #GoodWork



For more information: https://t.co/7MFCK0XTvj pic.twitter.com/reGCBgaowP — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 26, 2022

The DEA claims there were enough fentanyl pills to kill 42,410,900 people.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.