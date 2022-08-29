Breaking: 3 dead after Bend shooting Sunday night

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police reported that at about 7 p.m., they responded to reports of an active shooter in the area of The Forum Shopping Center Sunday.

The shooter is believed to have entered near the shopping center parking lot at 2550 Northeast Highway 20 and fired shots into Big Lots. Then the shooter entered the west entrance of Safeway.

After shooting one person at the grocery store entrance, the shooter moved deeper into the store where they shot and killed a second person.

Medics transported the first person who was shot to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

Police found an additional person they believed to be the shooter dead in the store.

Initial reports indicate the shooter was armed with an assault-style rifle. Police said they don’t think any police fired any shots at the scene.

This is an active investigation and the police will continue to release information.

Bend Police are at the Safeway in the Forum shopping center after a shooting there. Two people are confirmed dead, as well as one deceased person we believe is the shooter. More information to come. — City of Bend Police Department #BendPolice (@BendCityPolice) August 29, 2022

