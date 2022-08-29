Christie’s to auction Paul Allen’s art trove, valued at $1B+

FILE — Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, attends the dedication of the Paul G. Allen Center...
FILE — Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, attends the dedication of the Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Oct. 9, 2003. Some 150 artworks from Allen's collection will be auctioned at Christie's, in New York, this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1-billion in total, Christie's and Allen's estate announced Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(AP Photo/John Froschauer, File | Associate Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 150 artworks from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen will be auctioned at Christie’s in New York this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1 billion in total, Christie’s and Allen’s estate announced Friday.

The works to be auctioned span 500 years of art history from Old Masters to the giants of modern art, Christie’s said, adding that all proceeds will go to philanthropy.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. In his lifetime he gave more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

This undated photo provided by Christie's, shows "Small False Start," 1960, by Jasper Johns,...
This undated photo provided by Christie's, shows "Small False Start," 1960, by Jasper Johns, encaustic, acrylic and paper collage on fiberboard, from the Paul G. Allen Collection, that is estimated in excess of $50-million. Some 150 artworks from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen will be auctioned at Christie's in New York this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1 billion in total, Christie's and Allen's estate announced Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Christie's/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate via AP)((Christie's/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate via AP))

Highlights of the upcoming sale include Paul Cézanne’s “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire,” completed in 1890 and estimated to sell for more than $100 million, and Jasper Johns’ “Small False Start” from 1960, estimated at $50 million. Other details of the artworks to be auctioned were not released.

Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s chief executive officer, said in a statement, “The inspirational figure of Paul Allen, the extraordinary quality and diversity of works, and the dedication of all proceeds to philanthropy, create a unique combination that will make the sale of the Paul G. Allen Collection an event of unprecedented magnitude.”

This undated photo provided by Christie's, shows "La Montagne Sainte-Victoire" by Paul Cezanne,...
This undated photo provided by Christie's, shows "La Montagne Sainte-Victoire" by Paul Cezanne, an oil on canvas from the Paul G. Allen Collection, that is estimated in excess of $100-million. Some 150 artworks from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen will be auctioned at Christie's in New York this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1 billion in total, Christie's and Allen's estate announced Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Christie's/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate via AP)(Christie's/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate via AP)

Jody Allen, Allen’s sister and the executor of his estate, said, “These works mean so much to so many, and I know that Christie’s will ensure their respectful dispersal to generate tremendous value for philanthropic pursuits in accordance with Paul’s wishes.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl...
Border Patrol agents in Arizona seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people
Scene photo
Police: 3 killed, 9 injured in weekend shootings across Portland
Rescue & Recovery crews on scene after a hiker fell to their death at Angel's Rest trail in...
Hiker in fatal fall at Angel’s Rest identified, death ruled accidental
FILE: Those in the Portland area look to cool off during summer heat wave
Another heat wave starts today in the Pacific Northwest