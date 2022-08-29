On the Go at Oregon State Fair

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fair is in full swing at the fairgrounds in Salem.

Complete with rides, performances, entertainment, and of course food, the Oregon State Fair is happening now through Labor Day.

The Columbia Bank Concert Series includes performances by Shaggy, TLC, The Beach Boys, and Nelly.

Fair admission is $12 for adults and $10 for kids, but children ages five and under get in free.

To check out the full fair schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.

