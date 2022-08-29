Gov. Kate Brown issues statement on Bend shooting

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Monday morning on a shooting in Bend that left three dead, including the gunman on Sunday night.

“I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.”

Gov. Brown added, “last night’s shooting was one of several in Oregon just this weekend. The families of these victims will forever be impacted by these senseless acts. All Oregonians deserve to be safe from gun violence.”

Bend police reported that at about 7 p.m., they responded to reports of an active shooter in the area of the Forum Shopping Center. The shooter was believed to have entered the shopping center parking lot at 2550 Northeast Highway 20 from the back side by Costco and then fired shots into Big Lots. The shooter then entered the west entrance of Safeway.

3 dead after Bend shooting Sunday night

After shooting one person at the grocery store entrance, the shooter moved deeper into the store where he shot and killed a second person.

Police said they heard gunshots when they entered the Safeway, but found the suspected shooter, a man, already dead. They said they found an assault-style rifle and a shotgun near his body.

Medics transported the initial person shot to a nearby hospital where the victim was declared dead. Police said there was one other person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers did not fire any shots at the scene.

As of Monday morning, police had not identified the shooter. There was a news conference scheduled for Monday at 12:30 p.m. where authorities were expected to release more details about the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.