Hiker in fatal fall at Angel’s Rest identified, death ruled accidental

Rescue & Recovery crews on scene after a hiker fell to their death at Angel's Rest trail in...
Rescue & Recovery crews on scene after a hiker fell to their death at Angel's Rest trail in Multnomah County.(Multnomah Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin.

In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental.

Garcia’s body was found at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge last Wednesday and recovered Thursday afternoon after 22 hours, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

A hiker at the top of the trail initially called 911 after spotting the body.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl...
Border Patrol agents in Arizona seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people
Scene photo
Police: 3 killed, 9 injured in weekend shootings across Portland
FILE: Those in the Portland area look to cool off during summer heat wave
Another heat wave starts today in the Pacific Northwest
FILE — Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, attends the dedication of the Paul G. Allen Center...
Christie’s to auction Paul Allen’s art trove, valued at $1B+