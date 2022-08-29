Hiker in fatal fall at Angel’s Rest identified, death ruled accidental

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin.

In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental.

Garcia’s body was found at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge last Wednesday and recovered Thursday afternoon after 22 hours, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

A hiker at the top of the trail initially called 911 after spotting the body.

