Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who was dead. Police said the man had been shot.

The Homicide Unit responded for the investigation. The northbound lanes of Northeast 148th were closed at Southeast Stark Street during the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889, or Detective Michael Greenlee at michael.greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, and reference case number 22-232231.

