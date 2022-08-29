Man found dead from gunshot wound in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound on at 15 Northeast Broadway Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched on an overdose call just before 11 p.m. but found a man dead from a gunshot wound instead.

The Portland Police Homicide unit responded to investigate the situation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-1040 or Detective Rico Beniga at rico.beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-232298.

Police said they will release the identity of the victim after he has been positively identified, the medical examiner has confirmed the cause of death and the family members have been notified.

