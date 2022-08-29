More Heat Expected For the Workweek

High pressure will strengthen as the ridge extends for the next few days. We expect more hot temperatures like today, with tomorrow being the hottest day.

Expect to start the day with sunny skies, but we may have patchy smoke in the morning and through the day. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s tomorrow. It will be a scorcher! Smoke could become a little thicker later tomorrow night. We’ll be slightly cooler, but still see highs in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. We will see some warm nights the next couple nights as well.

By Friday temperatures will still be very warm, but back into the 80s. Expect upper 80s Friday, then mid to upper 80s through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Most days will be sunny, but Saturday expect to start cloudier, then see gradual clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average all week long.

