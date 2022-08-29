OSP releases more details about deadly officer-involved shooting in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have released more details, including the names of the involved officers, following a deadly shooting in McMinnville last week.

The investigation began on Aug. 23, just after 2 p.m., when officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving reports of a suicidal man. Police said the man, identified as 69-year-old Laurence Dickson, had called to report that he felt like he was going to harm himself.

Two officers, identified as Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams, arrived to the apartment building and asked Dickson to come outside so they could speak with them. Dickson exited the building and the officers believed he was carrying a firearm, according to OSP.

Officer Schwartz told Dickson to drop the weapon, but OSP said Dickson pointed it at the officer. OSP said Officer Schwartz fired one round from his firearm, striking Dickson in the chest. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP said the weapon found on Dickson was later determined to be an air gun that was designed to look like a revolver.

Officer Schwartz began his law enforcement career with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and has worked for the McMinnville Police Department since 2017. Officers Williams is a three-year veteran of the McMinnville Police Department and was previously employed as a police officer in Kansas.

The investigation is ongoing. Oregon State Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting and have not contacted investigators to call the OSP Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP refer to case number SP22-222343.

