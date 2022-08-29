Police identify man found dead after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the man who was found dead after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood Sunday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man, identified as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall, dead.

The medical examiner’s officer determined Hall died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide.

Stephenic Hall (Portland Police Bureau)

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The northbound lanes of Northeast 148th were closed at Southeast Stark Street during the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889, or Detective Michael Greenlee at michael.greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, and reference case number 22-232231.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.