Police identify man found dead after shooting in SE Portland

One person is dead after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood Sunday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:44 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the man who was found dead after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood Sunday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man, identified as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall, dead.

The medical examiner’s officer determined Hall died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide.

Stephenic Hall
Stephenic Hall(Portland Police Bureau)

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The northbound lanes of Northeast 148th were closed at Southeast Stark Street during the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889, or Detective Michael Greenlee at michael.greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, and reference case number 22-232231.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Man injured after domestic violence shooting, shooter arrested
12 arrested, over 10,000 lbs of marijuana destroyed at 2 Yamhill County grows
12 arrested, over 10,000 lbs of marijuana destroyed at 2 Yamhill County grows
12 arrested, over 10,000 lbs of marijuana destroyed at 2 Yamhill County grows
12 arrested, over 10,000 lbs of marijuana destroyed at 2 Yamhill County grows
Blake N. Strong
Deputies searching for missing Portland man last seen along Washougal River
OSP File Image
Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County