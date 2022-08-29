Police seeking armed 24-year-old in shooting of Seaside man

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a 24-year-old Warrenton man suspected of shooting and injuring another man in Seaside on Sunday afternoon, according to the City of Seaside.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police were notified that a gunshot victim was being treated at Providence Seaside Hospital.

Police said the victim had been shot at his home and had then drove himself to the hospital for treatment. He was transferred to a Portland hospital to receive further care for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Jeremy Lee Morinville, who was recently released from prison. While police said the two men knew each other and that they believe this shooting was not random, they warned that Morinville should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of where Morinville may be now is asked to call 911.

