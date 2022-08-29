Rum Creek Fire declared emergency, California to send add’l. crews.

JOSEPHINE CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Following Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for the Rum Creek Fire, California will be sending firefighters and resources to assist with the blaze on Monday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced Sunday.

The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County broke past an established perimeter Friday afternoon according to Rum Creek Fire information officials.

“Strong valley winds and hot temperatures fanned the fire near Grave Creek, increasing fire activity and throwing sparks out of the established perimeter to both sides of the river, which created spot fires that began making fast uphill runs,” fire officials said. “The increased intensity of the fire formed a pyrocumulus smoke column, which then collapsed, pushing the fire to the south and east.”

The Josephine County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacuation orders for homes near the fire.



For more info visit our blog: https://t.co/IovQFSk3cV pic.twitter.com/uM0fbafzNS — Oregon OSFM (@OSFM) August 27, 2022

The fire coordination website states that the Rum Creek Fire, as of Sunday afternoon, is about five miles northwest of Galice and involving more than 12 square miles. Almost two hundred structures are threatened by the blaze, half of them homes.

One 25-year-old firefighter, Logan Taylor of Talent, died Aug. 18 while fighting this fire. Brown has ordered all flags at public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday to honor him.

For updates and evacuation notices, people can visit the Rum Creek Fire Facebook page or follow Oregon State Fire Marshal on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.