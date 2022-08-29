Some students in Lake Oswego School District head back to class

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - Monday was the first day of school for some students in the Lake Oswego School District.

First through fifth graders, as well as sixth and ninth graders, returned to campus Monday morning, and excitement was in the air.

“She was so excited. She got up at 6:30 in the morning, a lot earlier than she’s been getting up all summer, so she was rearing to go,” said Breanne.

“I think he’s excited, a little bit anxious, but probably more excited than anything,” said Jennifer Smith.

The start of this school year is much different than the last one. Lake Oswego School District has loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are no longer required, and students and staff who come down with COVID-19 can come back six days after they test positive as long as they’re fever free for 24 hours. Also, the need to quarantine is no longer required for people who are exposed.

Other school districts in the Portland metro area will be starting their school year this week and next.

