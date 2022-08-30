1 dead, 2 injured after masonry column collapses at Lewis and Clark College campus

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and two were injured Monday night when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis and Clark College, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Medical teams were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. to the reflecting pool at the college campus in the 600 block of S Palatine Hill Road.

Monday was the first day of class on campus for students. At this time no ages have been confirmed.

