1 dead, 2 injured after masonry column collapses at Lewis and Clark College campus

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:50 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and two were injured Monday night when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis and Clark College, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Medical teams were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. to the reflecting pool at the college campus in the 600 block of S Palatine Hill Road.

Monday was the first day of class on campus for students. At this time no ages have been confirmed.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man collecting cans finds and returns valuable laptop stolen in Old Town burglary.
Man collecting cans finds and returns valuable laptop stolen in Old Town burglary
Hood to Coast relay team says van was broken into during race.
Hood to Coast relay team says van was broken into during race
Survivors, community members hold vigil for Safeway shooting victims.
Survivors, community members hold vigil for Safeway shooting victims
Reser Stadium renovations will continue past Beavers’ home opener.
Reser Stadium renovations will continue past Beavers’ home opener