12 arrested, over 10,000 lbs of marijuana destroyed at 2 Yamhill County grows

DAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office arrested 12 people and shut down two large marijuana grows in rural Dayton.

YCSO began enforcing the two search warrants on August 22 on the grows in the 20500 block of Southeast Webfoot Road, and the 12200 block of Southeast Willow Lane.

The grow on SE Webfoot Road had 46 unpermitted greenhouses. Deputies destroyed almost 7000 plants and more than 10,000 pounds of dried or drying marijuana.

The grow on SE Willow Ln had a total of 53 unpermitted greenhouses. Deputies destroyed more than 15,000 marijuana plants.

YCSO arrested 12 people at the first location and charged all of them with unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana. They are all lodged at the Yamhill County Jail.

The 12 arrested are:

Philip Peters Janzen, age 60, of Dayton

Carlos Antonio Sanchez Mendoza, age 25, of Los Angeles, Calif.

Raymundo Arzate, age 20 of Chico, Calif.

Rene Sanchez Perez, age 19

Johann Osoyo Peralta, age 21

Felipe Ortiz Abarca, age 43 of Delano, Calif.

Gabriel Rodriguez Rivera, age 26

Manuel Perez, age 26, unknown address

Miguel Angel Perez, age 22

Mariano Perez Martinez, age 40 of Bakersfield, Calif.

Jose Jimenez, age 36, of Lamont, Calif.

Jaciento Bustos, age 43

It took YCSO 4 days to complete the search.

