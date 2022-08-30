Armed man arrested after hours-long standoff with Tigard police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with a gun was arrested Saturday after an hours-long standoff with police at an apartment in Tigard.

According to a statement from the Tigard Police Department, on Friday at 6:10 p.m. a man brandishing a gun threatened a woman inside an apartment at the Greenburg Apartments. Together with another witness, the woman escaped the apartment safely on her own.

For several hours, police made numerous attempts to get in touch with the armed man, including calls, texts, and loud hails. Residents in the immediate vicinity received a reverse 911 message to shelter in place for their protection out of an abundance of caution.

The unidentified man eventually obeyed police instructions to go outside at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday and was arrested. He was taken to the Washington County Jail and charged with menacing, using a firearm improperly, and first-degree attempted rape. Additionally, he is being held due to an outstanding warrant.

