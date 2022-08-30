Beaverton police credit officer with saving man from burning car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police are crediting one of their officers with saving a man from a burning car.

According to a statement from the department, on August 30, around 2:30 a.m., Beaverton police officers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s office went to a single-vehicle roll-over accident that happened close to the intersection of Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road. When the police came, they discovered the car on its side and in flames. Johan Hermosillo, the sole passenger from Beaverton, was still confined within the car.

A Beaverton Police Officer came up to the blazing car, as small explosions pushed them back, smashed the sunroof, and ordered Hermosillo to crawl out of it, according to police. The officer decided to return to the car to help Hermosillo get to safety because he was not responding. Police said the officer’s actions prevented Hermosillo from suffering any serious injury. Hermosillo was sent to a local hospital for medical attention.

Officers observed signs of intoxication, which are thought to have contributed to the collision. Hermosillo received citations for DUII and Reckless Driving at the hospital before being released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.