Blazing hot day ahead!

It’s a mild and dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Our official high temperature at Portland International Airport was 94 degrees Monday, and will likely be warmer today. You’ll notice some hazy skies through at least lunchtime today, and maybe some patchy afternoon clouds. Southerly flow in the mid levels of the atmosphere is pulling in some thin wildfire smoke. Other than that, expect a lot of sunshine and blazing hot temperatures. Highs will reach about 96-99 degrees across the Portland/Vancouver metro area. High pressure will gradually back off between mid to late week, but it will still be pretty hot during our afternoons. Highs will range between the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows across interior urban areas will only fall into the low to mid 60s. Outlying valley locations should fall into the upper 50s.

The weekend and early next week looks much more reasonable. High pressure will be just to our south southeast, and cooler low pressure will be well to our northwest. This will put us in that middle zone, keeping highs in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. At times we’ll have some morning clouds to contend with, but there will be plenty of afternoon sunshine each day.

I’m still not seeing any chance of significant rain over the next 7-10 days. The dry streak has extended to 54 days at PDX, and will continue to climb. Keep watering those gardens!

Have a great Tuesday!

