Deputies searching for missing Portland man last seen along Washougal River

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man last seen along the Washougal River.

Blake N. Strong, 30, of Portland, was reported missing from a family home along the Washougal River in the early morning hours of Friday, August 26.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed Strong had sustained an injury the day before and hid his pack containing camping equipment along the riverbank. It was reported he wanted to retrieve the pack after being released from the hospital.

A witness reported seeing Strong walking west, in the Washougal River, wearing a green pack on the day he was reported missing. The sheriff’s office said he may have also been seen walking down Washougal River Road in Clark County.

Search and rescue teams, along with a Skamania County Dive Rescue team, checked the areas along the riverbank and in deeper swimming areas, but did not locate Strong.

Strong is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a large green backpack, light-colored khaki shorts, black hat and hiking boots. He may also have a blue “puffy” style jacket or a bright blue zip up hoodie.

The sheriff’s office said Strong is under the care of a physician and requires daily medication.

Anyone with information about Strong’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office at 509-427-9490 or your local authorities.

