Hot weather continues next few days

It’s a scorcher this afternoon! Temperatures are topping out in the upper 90s and a few spots may touch 100 degrees. Skies remain mainly clear through tonight, but some high-level fire smoke could make for quite a colorful sunset. Lots of smoke is streaming north this evening from the Cedar Creek fire near Willamette Pass. Unfortunately it will be even warmer tonight with the inner urban areas hardly dropping below 70 degrees!

The hot easterly wind that blew through the Gorge and over the Cascades turns westerly tomorrow and that means temperatures drop as just a bit of cooler coastal air pushes inland. But it’ll only drop temps 5-8 degrees; we should top out in the lower 90s for your Wednesday afternoon. August, and meteorological summer, will end hot! This month has been the hottest on record in Portland.

Strong high pressure remains over the region through at least Labor Day, keeping temperatures above normal with a few more hot days sprinkled in. There’s no real chance for rain in the next week. But after today we should see highs remain below 95 degrees…hopefully for the season.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.