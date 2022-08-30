In-N –Out application for Beaverton restaurant denied

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:47 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a public hearing last week, an independent hearing officer denied the application to build an In N Out in Beaverton Monday, according to the Washington County Dept of Land Use and Transportation.

The fast food chain wanted to build near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Southwest 170th.

The officer said they found the company didn’t show that they would be able to use parts of the site for excess drive-thru customers during the potentially multi-year “opening” period.

The decision can be appealed.

