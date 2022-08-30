Man collecting cans finds and returns valuable laptop stolen in Old Town burglary.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A burglar was caught on camera breaking into an Old Town business and grabbing everything they could before walking out the front door.

“I just panicked, I didn’t know what to do,” said owner of Hendrix and McGuire Optical Rhonda Nienburg.

The last thing Nienburg expected to start her week was a call from her alarm company at 4 a.m. saying someone had broken into her business.

“My head is just spinning, like what the heck am I gonna do?” Nienburg said.

Police say the suspect made their way into the building and took off with something irreplaceable, the store’s computer containing crucial information.

Rhonda was at a loss before someone else would be walking into her shop with some surprising news.

“I was walking by, me and my buddy, and he’s like ‘Hey look, a laptop dude. I guarantee that thing’s expensive,’” said Tony Dixon who found the laptop.

Dixon was in the neighborhood collecting cans when he spotted the laptop.

“I left a comment on their feed… and said ‘Hey, I’m bringing this back to you,’” Dixon said.

Dixon found out who the laptop belonged to on social media before showing up in the store to return it, right as FOX 12 was getting ready to speak to Nienburg about the burglary.

“This man is my savior,” Nienburg said of Dixon. “My savior.”

Nienburg thanked Dixon for his generosity, telling him that if he ever needed anything, she would be there to help.

“There’s good people out there and hallelujah!” Nienburg said.

The thief has still not been caught. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.