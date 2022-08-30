Man injured after domestic violence shooting, shooter arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man Monday evening after another man was shot in the chest.

Officers arrived at the 1300 Block of Northeast 80th Avenue just after 6 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers applied too chest seals on the wound and took the man to the hospital.

Police arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Rocky Allan Rainwater. Rainwater cooperated with police at the scene. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of domestic violence assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said the victim in the hospital is stable.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.