Man who supplied drugs to Mexico-based trafficking operation in Portland gets 15 years

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Mexican National living in Portland was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for supplying large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization operating in the Portland metro area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Eduardo Barbosa Lopez, 44, also known as Barbas, was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court records, two men named Samuel Diaz and Faustino Monroy created, oversaw, and operated a drug trafficking operation located in Mexico that began operating in 2018 and was in charge of bringing hundreds of pounds of heroin and methamphetamine into Oregon for distribution. At its height, a Portland distribution cell that was run by colleagues of Diaz and Monroy distributed up to 77 pounds of methamphetamine and 55 pounds of heroin per week in and around Portland.

Barbosa was one of Diaz and Monroy’s most active sources of supply for methamphetamine and heroin in the Portland Metropolitan Area. His career of drug trafficking is well-documented and spans over two decades, according to the Justice Department.

Barbosa had a direct hand in bringing drugs into Oregon from Mexico, where they were then processed and made ready for sale in stash homes all across the metro region. Then, each drug would be distributed in user quantities via a broad network of neighborhood drug dealers. To avoid being discovered by law authorities, the organization would frequently switch cache locations, swap out phones and vehicles, and pay certain couriers to take vacation time. Barbosa lied to law police about his identification and utilized multiple cell phones, fake passports, and other methods to obscure his specific position in the scheme.

To launder millions of dollars in drug revenues, Diaz and Monroy used their connections with the owners of Tienda Mexicana González Bros., a tiny convenience store and market in Southeast Portland. The organization used the market to launder at least $19 million between January 2015 and October 2019. Jesus González Vazquez, one of the market’s operators, received a 132-month prison term for his part in the scheme in July 2021.

Barbosa and many of his co-defendants were taken into custody in October 2019 as part of a planned, multi-agency law enforcement operation. Approximately 22 pounds of methamphetamine, quantities of heroin and cocaine, as well as seven weapons, were seized when investigators carried out federal search warrants at more than a dozen locations in the Portland region. Additionally, 51 firearms, including assault rifles, shotguns, and handguns, were recovered by law enforcement from defendants connected to the Diaz-Monroy gang.

Barbosa and 41 other people were named in a 61-count indictment that was returned by a federal grand jury in Portland on October 24, 2019, for their involvement in the drug trafficking and money laundering scheme. A federal grand jury in Portland later handed a supplemental, one-count indictment accusing Barbosa of illegally reentering the country after being expulsed for a felony violation on November 5, 2019. He entered a plea of guilty to both charges on April 5, 2022.

Barbosa is the thirty-second defendant sentenced for his role in the conspiracy.

Homeland Security agents and the Gresham Police Department in partnership with the FBI, DEA, Oregon State Police, Portland Police Bureau; and the Multnomah, Clackamas, and Clark County Sheriff’s Offices investigated this case.

