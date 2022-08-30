Manslaughter charges brought against driver in Aloha deadly rollover crash.

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced charges Tuesday against a driver involved in a deadly rollover crash.

The sheriff’s office said just before 9:30 p.m. July 23, deputies responded to the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Road in Aloha. Arriving responders found a Jeep Wrangler flipped over.

An investigation revealed the Jeep was being driven on private property during a party at a home. The sheriff’s office said the Jeep tipped over and the passenger, identified as 34-year-old Sean Michael Hogan, fell out of the vehicle. Hogan died at the scene.

The driver, 48-year-old Chad Wisniewski, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into what caused the crash was led by the Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team.

Following investigation, Wisniewski was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree manslaughter. He was arrested and booked into Washington County Jail.

