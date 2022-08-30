Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree near Portland Expo Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a tree in the Kenton neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a crash near the intersection of North Expo Road and Expo Transit Center, near the Portland Expo Center, at about 6:30 a.m. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a motorcyclist dead. The name of the motorcyclist’s has not yet been released.

The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene, and the area will be closed during the investigation.

No additional details have been released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-233464.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.