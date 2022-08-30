Online fundraisers set up for families of Bend shooting victims

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - The families of the two victims of a supermarket shooting in Bend have set up online fundraisers to cover their funeral expenses and other costs.

GoFundMe confirmed the fundraising pages for Glen Edward Bennett, 84, and Donald Ray Surrett, 66, to FOX 12 on Tuesday.

Bennett was shot and killed at the front of a Safeway grocery store in Bend on Sunday. Surrett, an employee, was shot and killed in the rear of the store near the produce section after, police say, he attacked and attempted to disarm the gunman. Police credited Surrett with saving others by allowing them time to escape while the gunman was distracted.

Bennett’s family described him as a kind, generous, and well-spoken man who leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Surrett’s family said he was the main provider for his sister Jackie, who is disabled. They said he was a veteran and credited that training with his attempt to stop the gunman.

On Monday, police identified the supermarket shooter as 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller. A resident of Bend who lived in an apartment complex across from the store.

Three people in total died in the shooting, including the shooter, who took his own life as police arrived on the scene.

Bend police reported that at about 7 p.m., on Sunday they responded to reports of an active shooter in the area of the Forum Shopping Center. The shooter was believed to have entered the shopping center parking lot at 2550 Northeast Highway 20 from the back side by Costco and then fired shots into Big Lots before entering the Safeway.

Police said one other unidentified person was shot but received non-life threatening injuries.

