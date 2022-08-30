Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed Monday night on Highway 42 near milepost 75 after she was hit by a car, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene after an eastbound Ford Escape hit a pedestrian, 59-year-old Laura Pennington, who was in the lane. Emergency personnel pronounced Pennington dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Highway 42 was closed for about 3 hours as OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

