Reser Stadium renovations will continue past Beavers’ home opener

CORVALLIS OR (KPTV) - The home opener for the Oregon State Beavers is coming up, but construction along the west side of Reser Stadium is going to take a while longer to finish.

Even with the work in the stands, the stadium will still seat 26,000 fans.

The first game is already sold out, and the expectation is the same for every home game this year.

The project is worth more than $160 million which began with an implosion featuring 200 lbs. of explosives earlier this year.

Scott Barnes, Vice President And Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, says players are thrilled about the investment in their sport because he says he sees “a lot of players standing on the sidelines at practice, they can’t help but peak.”

It all isn’t quite ready yet, some additions to the east side are functional and so is the brand-new video screen, but Barnes says the excitement is already here.

“It should be a great experience. It will be rocking and rolling here at Reser.”

However, there are still bills to be paid. A fundraising effort raked in $91 million, leaving more than $50 million to go.

Barnes says the premium deck, which seats 644, will help foot some of the remaining dollars.

“We Have a 98 percent sell-through rate on every premium seat on this side,” Barnes explains.

They expect to see $3 million dollars a year in seating revenue, which will go to paying off the remaining debt.

Barnes says they initially had concerns that supply chain issues and product costs on the rise could cause setbacks, but he says they wound up getting things in at the perfect time, “and although a bit of concern, we were able to mitigate all of it.”

Even with the construction, Barnes says the stadium has more entry points than it has ever had in previous years. He adds the stadium will be the first of its kind to have a concourse at the college level, which should benefit foot traffic.

“We think we have a really good plan for ingress and egress.”

He also says more concessions are on the way, a design he calls “cutting edge.”

To make sure games could still function normally, some temporary things needed to be accounted for. Normally, things like press, coach boxes and the like are high up in the air.

However, Ryan Bucher, Associate Athletic Director For Facilities and Event Management, says right now they’re at ground level, because “they are just rentals to get us through six games.”

Barnes says most fans who hold season tickets on the east side remained on the east side.

He’s crossing his fingers they’ll win all their home games like they did last year. “If we can match that,” Barnes says, “and win a few more on the road -- we’ll be in good shape.”

